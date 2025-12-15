2023 ALCS MVP Adolis García agrees to 1-year contract with Phillies, multiple reports say

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly found a right-handed hitting outfielder with some slug and a postseason résumé.

The Phillies and former Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, according to Francys Romero, a BBWAA member, and The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical, multiple reports say.

García became a free agent after being non-tendered by the Rangers last month. The 32-year-old became a postseason hero for the Rangers in 2023, setting a playoff record with 22 RBIs (14 in the American League Championship Series) and winning the ALCS MVP.

The righty-hitting outfielder, however, hasn't recaptured the magic in the two seasons since. After setting career highs with 39 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .836 OPS in 2023, García has hit just .225 with a .675 OPS and 44 homers over the last two seasons.

Last season, García posted a career-low .665 OPS with 19 homers and 75 RBIs in 135 games with Texas, but still posted a 2.7 bWAR. He brings a strong arm to right field and is a 2023 Gold Glove Award winner.

García has posted reverse splits over his career, hitting righties (.741 OPS) better than lefties (.715 OPS). Last season was especially true. He hit .199 with a .601 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to .237 with a .688 OPS against righties in 2025.

After signing García, part of the Phillies' outfield is beginning to take shape. Nick Castellanos is not expected back in 2026 despite having one year left on his contract. The Phillies are reportedly expected to trade or release Castellanos by spring training. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, general manager Preston Mattingly and manager Rob Thomson have all spoken about how a change of scenery would be beneficial for all sides at different stages of the offseason.

García could slot into a full-time role in right field or a potential platoon in RF, depending on what else happens in the offseason.

The García contract is a similar bet to the one the Phillies took on Max Kepler last December. The Phils signed Kepler to a one-year, $10 million contract with the hope that Kepler would have a bounce-back season in Philadelphia. Kepler did not, but ended up as a serviceable platoon player by season's end.

A bounce-back season from García could give the Phillies a much-needed righty slugger in their lineup.