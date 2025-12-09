Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber in free agency, keeping DH in Philadelphia for 5 more years, CBS Sports confirms

Kyle Schwarber tested the free-agent market and found that there was no place like Philadelphia.

The Phillies and Schwarber agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract Tuesday to keep the designated hitter and clubhouse leader in Philadelphia for the next half-decade, CBS Sports confirmed. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the agreement.

Schwarber entered free agency after slugging a career-high and NL-most 56 home runs and driving in an MLB-best 132 runs in 2025. He finished the season hitting .240/.365/.563 with a .928 OPS, tying his career high. He finished second in NL MVP voting.

Since originally signing with the Phillies in 2022, Schwarber has established himself as one of the best power hitters in franchise history. He's slugged 187 homers in 627 career games in Phillies pinstripes, averaging 46.8 per season and one every 12.51 at-bats.

The 32-year-old also entrenched himself as the leader in the clubhouse.

A reunion between the Phillies and Schwarber appeared like the likeliest outcome this winter. Both parties repeatedly expressed their desire to work something out.

Like with J.T. Realmuto, who is also a free agent, in the winter of 2020-21, the Phillies let Schwarber see what his market was and reached it. Schwarber reportedly attracted interest from the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, who reportedly offered him a four-year deal worth over $100 million, but ultimately chose to return to the Phillies.

With Schwarber signed, the Phillies can check off their top priority this offseason — they also want to re-sign Realmuto.

Phillies extend Rob Thomson

Schwarber wasn't the only piece of business the Phillies took care of Tuesday. The club announced a contract extension for manager Rob Thomson through the 2027 season.

Thomson, who was a finalist for the 2025 NL Manager of the Year Award, took over as manager in the 2022 season and has led the Phillies to the second-most wins (346) and second-best winning percentage (.580) in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers since.

The Phillies have yet to announce the Schwarber deal officially.