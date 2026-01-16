Phillies, J.T. Realmuto agree to 3-year contract after Bo Bichette signs with Mets, source says

After missing out on Bo Bichette, who signed with the Mets on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies pivoted back to their original plan: bringing back catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Phillies and Realmuto agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract, a source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia. The deal is pending a physical. FanSided's Robert Murray reported Realmuto can earn up to $60 million.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made it known his top priorities were re-signing Kyle Schwarber and Realmuto. The club re-signed Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million contract in December. After Schwarber signed, Realmuto became the team's focus. The Phillies now have accomplished both, though getting across the finish line was not a straight line.

The Phillies reportedly offered Realmuto a contract earlier in the offseason but couldn't strike a deal with the three-time All-Star. The club's interest in Bichette became known in January after a standoff with Realmuto lingered, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Multiple reports suggested it was either Bichette or Realmuto, but not both.

The Phillies were among Bichette's top suitors and were considered among the favorites to land him before the former Toronto Blue Jay signed with the Mets, according to multiple reports.

Bichette signed a reported three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets on Friday. Bichette's contract has opt out after the first and second seasons and carries a $42 million annual average value, according to the Associated Press. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and no deferred money.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Friday that the Phillies agreed to Bichette's ask for seven years for around $200 million Thursday night and thought that they would land him. The Mets came in and signed Bichette on a shorter-term deal with a higher AAV after Kyle Tucker signed with the Dodgers, Nightengale reported.

Bichette's contract is not one the Phillies have been known to do. The club prefers to sign players to long-term deals to lower AAV for luxury tax purposes. Earlier this offseason, Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly said on the "Baseball is Dead" podcast that the club does not do contracts with opt-outs.

After losing out on Bichette, the Phillies quickly turned back to Realmuto and got the deal done.

Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, may no longer be the "Best Catcher in Baseball," but he remains one of them. He's well regarded for calling games and his work with the Phillies' pitching staff, and is still a productive offensive catcher.

Age may have finally caught up to Realmuto at the plate, but the catcher position across baseball is thin offensively. Realmuto hit 12 home runs and 26 doubles with a .257 average and .700 OPS, his lowest since his second full season in 2015.

Still, the Phillies often tout Realmuto's work with their pitchers and how important he is behind the plate.

Phillies pitchers posted a 3.79 ERA last season, and their starters led the National League with a 3.53 ERA. The club and its pitchers both have said how important Realmuto is to the program.

The Phillies will run it back at catcher with Realmuto and Rafael Marchán.

Garrett Stubbs awaits in the wings. The Phils re-signed Stubbs in November to a split contract that was likely designed to deter a team from claiming him on waivers. Stubbs is out of minor-league options.