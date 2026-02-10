Temps will be more seasonable Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Starting Tuesday, the Delaware Valley will warm above freezing each day to the mid and upper 30s, with the low 40s possible for some.

Overnight lows will be milder too, with lows in the teens Tuesday morning and then in the 20s and 30s through the remainder of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we chase the low 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. While this will allow for some snow and ice to melt during the day, the overnight freezes will produce a daily risk for icy morning conditions.

A very weak system will pass to our north Tuesday night and drag a moisture-starved front through the area, which may bring a small chance for a few showers or wintry mix Tuesday evening into the overnight. A secondary cold front Wednesday evening will knock down the temps a bit for Thursday and Friday, but nothing near as cold as we've been. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry through Saturday.

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day on Saturday, it will be chilly but above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Will we see rain or snow next weekend?

The models are conflicted on a large storm bringing rain and snow to the area. Some forecast models say yes, while other models aren't so impressed with the idea.

For now, we'll keep an eye on the trends with an eye Sunday into Monday for the potential of some impacts. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Above freezing. High 42, low 19.

Wednesday: Clouds to sun. High 41, low 34.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 38, low 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 38, low 25.

Saturday: Sunny. High 39, low 21.

Sunday: Possible mix. High 42, low 26.

Monday: Snow, rain? High 44, low 36.

