Phillies' 2026 spring training schedule released, World Baseball Classic exhibition among highlights

The Phillies' offseason story has yet to be written, but fans can now begin planning their trips to Clearwater for spring training.

The back-to-back NL East champions announced their 2026 spring training schedule, which features a World Baseball Classic exhibition game and the return of the annual St. Patrick's Day game, on Wednesday.

Phillies fans looking to head for the Florida sunshine in March can begin buying spring training tickets online on Thursday, Dec. 4.

The club hasn't announced when pitchers and catchers will report, but it will likely be mid-February. This past spring, pitchers and catchers reported on Feb. 12, 10 days before the club's first game.

The Phils open Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin.

The Phillies then host the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Ballpark on Feb. 22 to mark the club's 80th spring training in Clearwater.

Philadelphia will play 15 of its 29 spring training games in Clearwater, including the return of the St. Patrick's Day game, which will be against the Minnesota Twins on March 17.

On March 4, the Phils will face Team Canada in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game at BayCare Ballpark.

Phillies and Blue Jays prospects will face each other in a Spring Breakout game on March 21.

The Phillies will end their spring training schedule against the Tampa Bay Rays before opening the 2026 regular season at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26.

The broadcast schedule for the 2026 spring training has yet to be released.