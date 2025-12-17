Phillies, reliever Brad Keller agree to 2-year contract, multiple reports say

One day after signing Adolis García to play right field, the Philadelphia Phillies are adding more velocity to their bullpen.

The Phillies and right-handed reliever Brad Keller are finalizing a two-year, $22 million contract pending a physical, according to multiple reports. Robert Murray was the first to report the deal. The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported the contract details.

Keller broke out last season with the Chicago Cubs in a high-leverage role. He struck out 75 batters and had a 2.07 ERA in 69 2/3 innings and 68 appearances in his only season with the Cubs. He was especially hard on righties. Right-handed batters hit .148 with a .466 OPS in 153 plate appearances against him in 2025.

The 30-year-old saw his velocity jump about 3.5 mph on his four-season fastball last season. He also found success with a sweeper — hitters hit just .067 against the pitch in 2025. He throws five pitches, but primarily relies on his fastball. Last season, he threw his fastball 42.2% of the time, followed by his slider (17.3%), sweeper (14.5%), sinker (14.4%) and changeup (11.7%).

Keller's addition helps shore up the Phillies' bullpen and adds another high-leverage righty to the backend. The club enters 2026 with Jhoan Durán as its set closer. Keller figures to slot into a setup role, pitching in high-leverage situations to bridge the gap from the starting pitcher to Durán.

The Phillies' current bullpen looks like this:

Righties: Keller, Durán and Orion Kerkering

Lefties: José Alvarado, Tanner Banks and Matt Strahm

Philadelphia has normally deployed an eight-man bullpen. The Phils selected righty Zach McCambley in the Rule 5 draft. McCambley will get an opportunity to make the team in spring training. Yoniel Curet was acquired from the Rays last week. Taijuan Walker was utilized in a swing role last season. Then some younger pitchers in the minors will likely get a shot at earning a spot in camp.