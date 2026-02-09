Phillies hope to move Nick Castellanos before first full-squad spring workout

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to find a new home for outfielder Nick Castellanos ahead of their first full-squad workout of spring training.

Castellanos was benched late last season after he made what Phillies manager Rob Thomson described as "an inappropriate comment" after he was pulled for a defensive replacement. Castellanos said in September that communication with Thomson had been "questionable, at least in my experience."

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team has been talking to other clubs about Castellanos.

"That's our focus prior to the start of spring training," Dombrowski said Monday. "So that's something that we'll continue to work on this week."

Castellanos, who turns 34 on March 4, hit .250 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs in 147 games for the NL East champions last year. He is going into the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract.

Adolis García is expected to replace Castellanos in right field after he signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December.

The Phillies' pitchers and catchers are slated to have their first spring training workout Wednesday. The team's first full-squad workout is scheduled for next Monday.

Asked whether Castellanos will be in camp if he isn't traded or released by the time position players are scheduled to report, Dombrowski responded: "Well, at this point, we're doing everything we can to make a move by that time period. So I'll leave it at that right now."