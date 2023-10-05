Watch CBS News
Phillies to play Braves in 2023 NLDS. Here's everything you need to know

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies manager Rob Thomson talks Game 2 of NLWS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson talks Game 2 of NLWS 07:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies took care of business in the Wild Card Series and swept the Miami Marlins to advance and play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. 

The Phillies capped off the series sweep with a 7-1 victory Wednesday night powered by a grand-slam from Bryson Stott and a home run by J.T. Realmuto. 

The five-game series against the Braves will be the second straight year the NL East rivals meet in the NLDS. 

Here's what you need to know before the first pitch. 

Schedule 

  • Game 1: In Atlanta, Saturday, TBD
  • Game 2: In Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 9, TBD
  • Game 3, In Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 11, TBD
  • Game 4, In Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 12, TBD, if necessary
  • Game 5, In Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD,  if necessary

Probable pitchers

  • Game 1: TBD vs. Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA)
  • Game 2: TBD 
  • Game 3: TBD
  • Game 4: If necessary, TBD
  • Game 5:  If necessary, TBD

Season series 

The Phillies went 5-8 in the season series with the Braves during the regular season. 

Tickets 

Before the Wild Card Round, the Phillies said fans can register for potential National League Division Series tickets online.

The cheapest tickets as of Wednesday night for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on the secondary market like SeatGeek were listed at $235. 

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

