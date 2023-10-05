Phillies to play Braves in 2023 NLDS. Here's everything you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies took care of business in the Wild Card Series and swept the Miami Marlins to advance and play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.
The Phillies capped off the series sweep with a 7-1 victory Wednesday night powered by a grand-slam from Bryson Stott and a home run by J.T. Realmuto.
The five-game series against the Braves will be the second straight year the NL East rivals meet in the NLDS.
Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.
Schedule
- Game 1: In Atlanta, Saturday, TBD
- Game 2: In Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 9, TBD
- Game 3, In Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 11, TBD
- Game 4, In Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 12, TBD, if necessary
- Game 5, In Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD, if necessary
Probable pitchers
- Game 1: TBD vs. Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA)
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: If necessary, TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
Season series
The Phillies went 5-8 in the season series with the Braves during the regular season.
Tickets
Before the Wild Card Round, the Phillies said fans can register for potential National League Division Series tickets online.
The cheapest tickets as of Wednesday night for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on the secondary market like SeatGeek were listed at $235.
Related reading
- Red October brings economic boom for businesses in Philadelphia
- Phillies to play Atlanta Braves in NLDS after sweeping Miami Marlins in Wild Card Series
- Philly sports fans bring couple together after missed connection, bite of pizza at Eagles game
- Limited-edition Phillies-Marlins playoff shirt unveiled at sporting goods store in Center City
- Zack Wheeler shines as Philadelphia Phillies beat Miami Marlins in Game 1 of NLWS
for more features.