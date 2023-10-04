Limited-edition Phillies-Marlins playoff shirt unveiled at sporting goods store in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies' playoff run is a huge economic boost for businesses around the Philadelphia area - especially at mom-and-pop shops.

At Shibe Vintage Sports in Center City, a new shirt is on deck for the Phillies-Marlins playoff series celebrating the Phils' penchant for hitting home runs.

The newly unveiled "Broad Street Bomber" shirts were designed by local artist Keni Thomas and are only available in the store.

New #Phillies playoff design from @thomcat23tweets just dropped.



(Supermodel @JohnnyGoodtimes liked it so much he agreed to be photoed in it for free!) pic.twitter.com/Jd20QX1eEO — Shibe Vintage Sports (@ShibeSports) October 3, 2023

The store's co-owner, Johnny Goodtimes, says inventory is limited but he's hoping to order more soon.

"Just sort of something fun we thought about. [It's] sort of 1940s cartoonish and thinking about how many bashers we got on the team and kinda tying the two things together and making just something sort of fun," Goodtimes said.

Goodtimes notes that last October was one of, if not, his best month of sales because of the Phillies' run to the World Series.