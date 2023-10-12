Harper, Castellanos each smack 2 HRs, Turner, Marsh go yard as Phillies dominate Braves in NLDS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each hit two homers and Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh went yard as the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves, 10-2, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The Phillies now have a 2-1 series lead with a chance to close out the NLDS on Thursday night.

Aaron Nola had another dominant postseason outing for the Phillies in victory. He struck out nine batters and only allowed two runs against a dangerous Braves lineup that's had success on him.

J.T. Realmuto continued his hot start to the postseason with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the third to give the Phillies a 6-1 lead.

Braves ace Spencer Strider, who the Phillies beat in Game 1, will be on the mound. It's unclear who the Phillies will put on the mound, but it could be lefty Ranger Suarez.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.