Phillies vs. Braves: Ranger Suarez to start Game 1 of NL Division Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez, for the second straight postseason, will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Suarez is expected to face Braves righty Spencer Strider, although Atlanta has not officially announced its starting pitcher.
Suarez had a 4.18 ERA in 22 starts during the regular season. He faced Atlanta just once, picking up a no decision in a 4-2 loss on June 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Suarez struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings.
The 28-year-old started Game 1 of last year's NLDS in Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and five walks in 3 1/2 innings.
"We all know that the moment is not going to be too big for Ranger," Thomson told reporters Friday. "He's a pretty cool cucumber out there. We're confident in that."
Zack Wheeler will start Game 2 on Monday and Aaron Nola will start Game 3 on Wednesday.
Thomson said the Phillies will make changes to their roster for the NLDS, which he said will be announced Saturday at 12 p.m.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park. The game will air on TBS.
NLDS schedule
- Game 1: In Atlanta, Saturday, 6:07 p.m.
- Game 2: In Atlanta, Monday, Oct. 9, 6:07 p.m.
- Game 3, In Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5:07 p.m.
- Game 4, In Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 12, TBD, 6:07 p.m.
- Game 5, In Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD, if necessary
