Philly sports fans bring couple together after missed connection, bite of pizza at Eagles game

A Philly sports love story? Internet tracks down man who shared his pizza with woman at Eagles game

A Philly sports love story? Internet tracks down man who shared his pizza with woman at Eagles game

A Philly sports love story? Internet tracks down man who shared his pizza with woman at Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story about love and football that's actually not about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And much like the pizza at Lincoln Financial Field, this potential love story is a bit cheesy.

The powers of liquid courage and social media combined with love for Philly sports brought two people together in the Eagles' overtime win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Aliza Phillips said she was looking for something to eat at the game, but concession stands were closed. Then she spotted a man eating a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Admittedly with a few drinks in her system, she asked him for a bite. And just like a true Eagles fan, he was a gentleman.

Here's how they describe it.

"This gentleman offered me a kind bite of his pizza," Aliza said.

"I just said 'make sure you get a good bite with pepperoni,' and then we parted ways," Aaron Jones said.

But Aliza didn't know Aaron's name. It was a missed connection in the making.

"It was a nail-biting game, we won in OT," Aliza said "It was a euphoric moment, and what better way to end it than get a bite of pizza from a stranger? And try to find him on the internet the next day."

She posted in a Philadelphia Eagles Facebook group, and then the internet did its thing and brought the two together. They've since texted and Aliza asked Aaron if he'd be up for a date since he was so kind.

"Of course I am. Actually has been a dream of mine to meet my wife drunk leaving a game," Aaron texted back.

The two are having their first date Wednesday at the Phillies' playoff game against the Miami Marlins.

And they already have an Instagram account set up, @howimetyourfather215.