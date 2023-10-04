Red October brings economic boom for businesses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red October means an economic boom.

The Termini Brothers Bakery has been around for a century. From cannolis to Phillies-themed cupcakes, the Philadelphia staple says Red October is a home run for business.

"Just look at the stuff it's wonderful. It's delicious. I can't leave Philadelphia without stopping here," Rosemary Didonato said.

Didonato has called Philadelphia home for more than four decades, a loyal customer of the Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philly.

"It's the best bakery," Didonato said. "Everything is so good here you don't know what to buy."

On Wednesday, Didonato bought a cupcake for Red October.

"My son-in-law and daughter have been staying with me and taking care of me and my son-in-law is a Phillies fan. I had to get him the Phillies cupcake," Didonato said.

Since 1921, the family bakery has dished out desserts from cannolis to cupcakes. In October, the shop offers a Phillies-inspired cupcake and velvet ring cake.

Each cupcake is carefully decorated with Phillies-inspired jimmies and a signature Philly P.

"We're making them every day," Vincent Termini Jr., the owner of Terminis, said. "We ship these cupcakes all over the country through our e-commerce businesses so any Phillies fans are calling us. We're making them by the thousands."

Termini Jr. said the hunt for baseball immortality is a home run for business.

"It is like a boom, an economic boom to the city. Just to have that playoff fever in the city," Termini Jr. said.

It's a fever shared by Philadelphia hotels.

Angela Val, the CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said a postseason run keeps more than 78,000 hospitality-related jobs in business.

During the National League Championship Series last season, hotel occupancy in the city was nearly full.

"We're getting an influx of people who want to spend the night at hotels so that they can be a part of not just the game, but all the fun activities around the game," Val said.

For Didonato, the Phillies cupcake is a delicious symbol of how sweet it is to be a fan.

"Go Phillies, yay!" she said.