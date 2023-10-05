Phillies to play Atlanta Braves in NLDS after sweeping Miami Marlins in Wild Card Series

"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryson Stott hit a grand slam and J.T. Realmuto homered as the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins, 7-1, to sweep their division rival in the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

With the sweep of the Marlins, the Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves for the second straight season in the National League Division Series.

Game 1 between the Phillies and Braves will be on Saturday, but the start time is TBD.

