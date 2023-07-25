Birds are back: Eagles rookies, veterans report to NovaCare Complex for training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are back. Philadelphia Eagles rookies and veterans report to NovaCare Complex Tuesday for training camp as the NFC champions will look to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2023.

After last season, the goal in 2023 has to be Super Bowl or bust.

It's back to business Tuesday as the players prepare for another season in South Philadelphia.

Despite coming up short in Super Bowl LVII, this year's Eagles have a lot to build on.

Who can forget Jalen Hurts outplaying Patrick Mahomes on the biggest stage? But the defense couldn't come up with a stop in the second half, as the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after running on the field for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Chiefs. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Still, the Super Bowl performance earned Hurts a very big bag in the offseason, to the tune of five years and $255 million.

Hurts deserves every penny as he assumes the role of the role of team leader and face of the franchise.

Hurts will have some new teammates this season.

The Birds started by making a splash in the draft, taking two teammates from Georgia's national championship-winning squad in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Expect to see both guys get some playing time as rookies.

The Eagles acquired St. Joe's Prep product D'Andre Swift from the Lions in the offseason. Lon Horwedel/AP

The Eagles also added on offense by overhauling their backfield.

Miles Sanders is out and in comes free agent Rashaad Penny and St. Joe's Prep star D'Andre Swift, acquired via trade.

The Philadelphia native Swift has long been looking forward to the homecoming.

"Taking it day by day. I'm so focused on just coming in here, just working every single day and earning my keep," Swift said. "Whatever role they see fit for me, off the way, I come in and work every day, will be something that I earn."

Another new item for 2023? The Birds are bringing back Kelly green jerseys. The Eagles have yet to officially reveal the throwbacks, but they've been strongly hinting at the reveal on its social media accounts.

The Eagles will have to overcome the odds to reach their ultimate goal.

In the history of the NFL, only two teams have won the Super Bowl the year after losing it.

If you want to see the Eagles practice before the season starts, their one and only free public practice is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.