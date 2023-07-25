Eagles breakout candidates for 2023 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles football returns this week.

The Birds report to training camp Tuesday with a retooled roster after a Super Bowl run.

Last season, we saw players like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and others break out to have career years.

Here's a list of players on this year's squad that have breakout potential as we enter the 2023 season:

LB Nakobe Dean

The Eagles are rolling the dice on Nakobe Dean to be one of their starting linebackers in 2023 after barely playing on defense last season and not doing enough in practice to supplant T.J. Edwards or Kyzir White off the field.

But Dean has a prime pathway for a breakout season after the Eagles lost Edwards and White in free agency.

Last season, Edwards ranked first on the team in tackles with 159, while White ranked second at 110. Dean only had 13. Seven of those 13 came on special teams, where he played the majority of his snaps. He never started a game last season.

Dean wore the green dot earlier this year during practices, which means he's stepping into Edwards' former role as the defense's play caller.

All eyes will be on Dean this summer in training camp and throughout the regular season as the Georgia product who led the Bulldogs to a National Championship will have a key role in Sean Desai's defense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after making a tackle during the second half of the National Football League game between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RB Kenneth Gainwell

In the playoffs, Kenneth Gainwell shined. He led the Eagles in rushing, scampering for 181 yards, scoring a touchdown and became a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.

But, he's the third tailback on the depth chart behind Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. So why is he a breakout candidate?

Well, Swift and Penny both have histories of suffering injuries. If that happens, it's Gainwell time. He showed last year alongside Miles Sanders he can handle a decent-size workload.

Even if Penny and Swift are healthy, Gainwell will still have a role as the team's third running back.

But there's a chance for Gainwell to a have true breakout year alongside Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' ground game if Penny and Swift are sidelined for an extended period of time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Kenneth Gainwell #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL divisional round football game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

DT Milton Williams

The Eagles have a star-studded defensive line headlined by guys like Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. And don't forget about newcomers Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and fellow Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis.

But in that mix is a guy primed for a breakout season: defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Williams, a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL draft, dealt with nagging injuries last season and didn't start really producing until after the bye week.

Williams has flashed potential at times throughout his two years, and with Javon Hargrave heading to San Francisco in free agency, there are plenty of snaps for the LA Tech product to compete for in the 2023 season to make an impact.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Josh Johnson #17 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

S Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship was an undrafted free agent last year, but after starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with an injury midway through the season, Blankenship played like he belonged.

He started in five games following the injury, including in the playoffs vs. the New York Giants and there's a good chance he'll be a starter in the 2023 season.

The Middle Tennessee product enters camp battling for a starting spot against Terrell Edmunds, rookie Sydney Brown, Justin Evans and K'Von Wallace.

If he earns a starting role, Blankenship could breakout in Desai's defense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

OL Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens only played 35 snaps on offense for the Birds last season as a rookie. Expect that to rise significantly in the 2023 season.

The 2022 second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska is the favorite to start at right guard between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Jurgens was selected to eventually replace Kelce at center once he retires, but he's set to play alongside his eventual predecessor this season.

Jurgens is a bit undersized at guard. He's listed at 303 pounds, but he told CBS Sports he wanted to get to at least 310 or 315 pounds for training camp.

Third-round rookie Tyler Steen will be Jurgens' biggest competition at right guard.

The Eagles had several Pro Bowlers along the offensive line last season. Maybe Jurgens is next?