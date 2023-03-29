Eagles to wear Kelly green alternate jerseys in 2023 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The throwback jerseys Birds fans love are coming back for the 2023 season.

At the NFL owner's meetings Tuesday night, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie officially announced the Eagles will wear their Kelly green jerseys the team wore in the '80s and '90s for the 2023 season as an alternate uniform.

Jeffrey Lurie on the Eagles bringing back the Kelly Green uniforms and helmets. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/aFfU4uI3En — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 29, 2023

"This is the season we'll re-introduce the classic Kelly green and I'm super excited," Lurie said. "I don't know what date that's going to be, but I think the fans will love it. It's why we're bringing it back. We really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the Kelly Green helmet approved, we'll finally be able to see it on the field."

No official dates have been announced when the Eagles will sport the jerseys, but fans will definitely see them at some point in 2023.

Lurie has said multiple times in the past the Eagles have been working to bring back the jerseys, so why did it take so long?

Well, up until last year, the NFL only allowed teams to have one helmet color. But with that rule changing, they're bringing them back.

Lurie has said in the past he wanted to make the Kelly green jerseys look right with matching helmets, and the Kelly Green jerseys with midnight green helmets wouldn't of been a good look.

Last year, the Eagles debuted black helmets to go with their uniforms for the 2022 season.