Lurie: "Culture-setter" Jalen Hurts extension special moment for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts was all smiles Monday morning, and he has $255 million reasons to be. Hurts and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie held a news conference at NovaCare Complex days after the quarterback became the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Hurts spoke Monday to the public for the first time since inking the five-year contract extension last week.

"The only thing that I've ever wanted to do is be the best version of myself and that hasn't changed. That won't change. I am fortunate to have a great opportunity, a great opportunity to do it in a special place," Hurts said. "In the future, I just strive to continue to grow, to strive to continue to lead, strive to continue to be the best version of myself I can be and learn along the way. I play this game because I love the game. Not for any reason, not for any other reason than that. I truly love the game and I hate to lose."

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie called Hurts' extension a special moment for the organization.

"Franchises go through special moments and this is one for the Philadelphia Eagles," Lurie said. "It's crucial, no matter what, that you can find your quarterback for the present and the future, and to have that person to be as sterling a character and as passionate about his craft and as dedicated as this young 24-year-old is, is remarkable.

"It takes a lot to get to that. I don't ever underestimate the personal qualities or the talent qualities of somebody who has what Jalen has. It's rare and it's not easy. It's remarkable that somebody can combine the talent that Jalen has, the personal qualities and the ability at such a young age to be a culture-setter."

The 24-year-old Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions in the regular season while setting career highs in quarterback rating (101.6) and completion percentage (66.5%) in 2022. He also finished the season with 764 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

While the Birds' season ended with heartbreak, Hurts had himself as a historic Super Bowl.

In the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs, Hurts set the Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback, became the first QB to rush for three touchdowns and the first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.