Canada wildfire could impact Philadelphia area: check out smoke map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada is already impacting our area and those impacts will increase Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our meteorologists are closely watching the smoke from those fires, which could drift down over our region today and could present air quality concerns if the smoke lingers closer to the ground.

We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. Here's what we know about the path of the smoke right now.

What is happening in Canada?

A wildfire is burning in Tantallon, part of the Halifax Regional Municipality in the Nova Scotia province of Canada. According to CNN, the most recent estimate says about 25,000 acres have been burned. More than 16,000 people have been displaced.

Nova Scotia sits to our northeast, up past the state of Maine.

It's a little over 600 miles as the crow flies from Philadelphia.

Where is smoke from the Tantallon wildfire going and when could we see it?

Tuesday morning, a small portion of the smoke impacted views of the sunrise along the Jersey Shore.

We have an east wind blowing in from off the coast that could carry more of this smoke all the way from Canada to our region by Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., you'll see a hazy sunset due to the smoke.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Nova Scotia, Canada could drift down to the Philadelphia region Tuesday night. This is a projection of where it could be around 7 p.m. CBS News Philadelphia

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, some of the heaviest part of this plume of smoke will be over Central Jersey and the Shore.

Wednesday, the smoke could drift farther west into the Philadelphia suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

The plume could keep hovering over our area through Wednesday and into Wednesday night due to that east wind and a pesky low-pressure front (check out those swirling winds in the bottom-right of this graphic).

This is a projection of where wildfire smoke could be around 9 p.m. Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia

What are the potential impacts of the Halifax wildfire smoke?

It's certain that the smoke will make for brilliant sunsets Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

What is still uncertain is whether the smoke will be near the ground or whether it will be carried higher up in the atmosphere.

If the smoke is lower to the ground, that presents a potential air quality concern.

If any of the smoke plume gets close enough to the surface, it could impact sensitive groups, like people with respiratory issues.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. said "It is highly uncertain whether or not the smoke reaches the surface today."

Your warm & sunny Tuesday may be interrupted by hazy, smoky skies later today. Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia could drift across the Northeast today. Air quality is moderate this morning, but it is highly uncertain whether or not the smoke reaches the surface today. pic.twitter.com/hujVKizapr — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 30, 2023

We already had hazy skies from Canadian wildfires. What's going on?

This is a separate wildfire than the fires that caused hazy skies for us last week.

Last week, the Philadelphia region saw hazy sunsets due to smoke that drifted down from wildfires in Alberta, Canada, over 2,000 miles away.

That smoke was carried high in the atmosphere, so there were no air quality concerns for us down here on the ground.

Those fires led to air quality warnings in Denver and Minneapolis.