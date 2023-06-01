Watch CBS News
Forest fire burns 120 acres in Tuckerton, Ocean County

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

TUCKERTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A forest fire has burned 120 acres at the Bass River State Forest in Tuckerton, Ocean County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Wednesday night. 

The fire started just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Allen Road. 

The NJFFS said the fire is 0% contained. Six structures are being threatened and the Timberline Campground was evacuated. 

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area. 

The fire comes after smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as another in New Jersey, led to an air quality alert in the region.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 10:40 PM

