Northern Minnesota under air quality alert Tuesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wildfire smoke that's drifting south from Canada will soon make its way into northern Minnesota, leading to a one-day air quality alert.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert will be in effect Tuesday from 4 a.m. til 4 p.m., for the state's northern half – including communities as far south as Alexandria and Hinckley – and the tribal nationals of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

People whose health may be most impacted are children and elders, as well as those with asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and pregnant women.

MDH

Those with an increased risk of exposure include anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, including those out exercising and playing sports, manual laborers, and residents who keep their windows open for circulation.

Click here to visit the MPCA's website, which includes the latest air quality conditions, and click here to visit the Minnesota Department of Health's wildfire smoke website for more information on how to stay safe.