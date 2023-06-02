Bass River fire smoke causes air quality alerts in N.J., Del.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from the Allen Road fire in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest is once again leading to air quality alerts around our region Friday.

The fire has grown to about 5,000 acres and was 50% contained as of Thursday night. It's in the southeast corner of Burlington County not far from the Jersey Shore.

Why is air quality bad today? Where is the smoke coming from?

Wind has been carrying smoke from the Allen Road fire to the south and west into Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County and into Delaware.

Air around the fire is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to Airnow's smoke map. Airnow is an air tracker run by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

This photo shows a road near the fire scene early Friday.

When CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei was en route to the scene Friday morning, visibility was low, and at times as little as five feet.

Winds will be variable Friday but the smoke will mostly keep carrying to the south and west.

On Saturday, we could still see some smoke traveling in that direction.

