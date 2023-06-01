Philadelphia region still seeing reduced air quality due to fires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire that burned hundreds of acres in New Jersey is leading to air quality alerts across the state of Delaware today.

Meanwhile, the smoke plume from a wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada is still around this morning, mainly north and west of Philadelphia.

Smoke from Nova Scotia wildfires still impacting Philadelphia region

Smoke from burning wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province is still impacting the region today. Those impacts include a hazy sunrise and skies, meteorologist Kate Bilo reports.

Some of that smoke could reach the surface reducing air quality once again. Wednesday, smoke from the fires led to air quality alerts and hazy skies in the city and surrounding region.

Smoke plume from Nova Scotia, Canada wildfires over the Philadelphia region on Thursday, June 1, 2023. This smoke plume is clearing out and will be heaviest north and west of the city in areas such as the Lehigh Valley. CBS News Philadelphia

There are no air quality alerts in Philadelphia or the surrounding Pennsylvania counties Thursday. Airnow's map shows "moderate" air quality for most of the region.

As the day goes on, we will see the smoke dissipate.

According to the Nova Scotia government, the largest fire grew to over 44,000 acres. The fires and smoke displaced thousands and closed schools in the area.

Delaware air quality alert: why is air quality reduced today? What to know

As of Thursday morning, the air quality in Delaware ranges from moderate to unhealthy, according to Airnow.gov, a site run by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

CBS News Philadelphia

Smoke from the Allen Road wildfire burning in Bass River State Forest near Tuckerton, Ocean County, is blowing south and west over Delaware.

In and around Delaware's capital, Dover, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly and people with respiratory issues, according to Airnow. The impacted groups in particular should limit strenuous activity and time outdoors until the smoke passes.

Healthy folks might not experience issues.

The last update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the Allen Road wildfire reached 120 acres in size and had not been contained as of Wednesday night.

Box Turtle wildfire 100% contained

Another wildfire in South Jersey, the Box Turtle wildfire, was 100% contained Wednesday. Smoke from this fire also contributed to hazy conditions around the region.

CBS News Philadelphia's Brandon Goldner spoke to residents of Franklin Township who were close to the fire, which grew to 158 acres.