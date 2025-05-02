N.J. wildfire arson suspect Joseph Kling appears in court in Ocean County as officials warn of scams

The New Jersey man facing arson charges in the Jones Road Wildfire appeared in court Friday in Ocean County.

Joseph Kling faced a detention hearing to determine whether he will be eligible for bail while awaiting trial. His original hearing date was pushed back earlier this week.

State and county authorities say the 19-year-old from Waretown started a bonfire using wooden pallets on April 22 and then left the area without fully putting it out.

Kling was arrested days later on arson and aggravated arson charges. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

"The message in this arrest and the message for everybody... Have a conversation with your kids that starting a fire out in the woods, when the conditions are dry in the forest, could lead to widespread damage, loss of life, loss of property and potentially criminal charges," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said announcing his arrest. "It's a very dangerous thing, and we were taught as kids not to play with fire, but starting a fire in a forest is such a dangerous thing."

Kling's detention hearing comes as a 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with arson.

Investigators say not only did the two suspects start the fire, but they also lied to police about how it started.

"It's a maturity level. You have young kids out there playing with fire," Orange County Chief Fire Marshal Dennis Allen said. "The ground is very dry. The fuels are readily available. There's no dedicated water supply. And the kids, when they get done partying, they just leave. They don't put the fire out."

Jones Road Wildfire now 80% contained in Ocean County

The stubborn wildfire is still burning after it broke out more than a week ago, forcing thousands of residents in Ocean and Lacey townships to evacuate for a night.

No injuries have been reported from the wildfire, but one business was destroyed in an industrial area of Lacey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Thursday the fire was 80% contained after scorching 15,300 acres.

The department also said there was an elevated fire risk for the state due to low humidity and gusty winds.

New Jersey forest fire crews cut fresh fire lines near a residential area of Forked River on Friday to keep wildfires from creeping too close to homes.

Terrance Collins was at home when the fire jumped the Garden State Parkway on April 22, triggering the evacuation of 5,000 people. That fire got frighteningly close to his house.

"It was a battlefield," he said.

Collins said he wished people would be more responsible.

"I've built a lot of bonfires in my years," Collins said. "And you know, we never leave an area without making sure the smolders, the debris, is out."

Officials warn of wildfire scam

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is warning residents of a scam targeting Ocean and Lacey township residents that were impacted by the fire.

Officials say the scammer go door to door, claiming they can remove the odor of smoke from their homes. They say it costs $30,000, but it will be reimbursed through FEMA due to a disaster declaration and a State of Emergency in New Jersey. They then also allegedly pressure homeowners to sign loan agreements.

FEMA has not, in fact, issued a disaster declaration related to the wildfire.

Officials say if residents are solicited, they should call law enforcement.