New Jersey man vows to rebuild after Jones Road Wildfire destroyed his business: "It's pure devastation"

A wildfire in Ocean County turned a business into rubble, but the owner plans to rebuild

Evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday morning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, New Jersey, and thousands of people were allowed to return home as the Jones Road Wildfire continues to spread. So far, the wildfire has burned 12,500 acres and is 40% contained.

"It's rough, it's a hard pill to swallow," Frank Pezzuti said.

Long-time employees and the president of Liberty Garage Door and Awning returned to the small business to find the building reduced to rubble.

"You think you know what you're going to walk into until you walk into it, and there is not one thing that survived," Bob Nosti, the president of Liberty Garage Door and Awning, said.

Once the wildfire exploded, Nosti said he started receiving messages that his building on Old Shore Road in Lacey Township was in danger. The reality was worse than he imagined after flames jumped the road and consumed the warehouse.

A warehouse for Liberty Garage Door and Awning was reduced to rubble as the Jones Road Wildfire spreads through Ocean County. CBS News Philadelphia

"It's pure devastation. A complete start over, but we will," Nosti said.

"Terrible, we got out of here. I packed up my car and left," Arlene Eddins said.

Eddins was one of about 5,000 people who evacuated. She returned home Wednesday morning, but with thick smoke still hanging over her neighborhood, she decided to stay with her granddaughter as firefighters raced to keep the flames away from nearby homes.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I got my prayer book out this morning and thanked God my house is still there," Eddins said.

"I'm so anxious, I can't really even eat, you just get worried," Laura Nitka said.

Fire officials say no homes have been damaged, but nerves are still rattled. Although the warehouse is gone, employees say they're thankful no one was hurt.

"Everybody who works here I've known, great friends with, and I'm completely thankful, grateful that nobody was here," Pezzuti said. "I mean, however, this is people's livelihood."

Luckily, the president of Liberty Garage Door and Awning said, there is another location, so files and computers were not destroyed.

Jersey Central Power & Light said crews have started to restore power and the majority of customers will have service by Wednesday evening.