N.J. auto theft ring stole "millions of dollars worth" of vehicles, used Bronx garages as showrooms, authorities say

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a takedown of an organized car theft ring in New Jersey, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators said they found 43 luxury cars valued at more than $3.6 million in two parking garages on Jennings Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx. Authorities say the garage owners did not know the cars were stolen.

More vehicles were found in shipping containers at ports in New Jersey and New York, bound for countries in West Africa.

Investigators say 11 people were arrested in connection with the crime ring, including a juvenile. Two more men are still being sought.

New Jersey attorney general's office

"Auto theft is certainly not unique to New Jersey. But easy access to neighboring states, to ports and international waters make us particularly susceptible to organized theft rings," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "These are organized rings. They identify high-end vehicles and they use organized teams to take them, transport them and sell them."

"Millions of dollars worth of stolen vehicles—including a $475,000 Rolls Royce—were taken to a Bronx parking garage that defendants used as a showroom. The vehicles wound up in shipping containers in Elizabeth and then in West Africa," Bronx DA Darcel Clark said.

The crews were allegedly paid with cash wired from West Africa to mid- and high-level fences in exchange for the stolen vehicles, according to authorities. The vehicles were stolen from towns all over New Jersey.

Some thefts were caught on surveillance video, which shows masked men breaking into homes to steal key fobs while residents sleep, and then driving off with the high-end vehicles.

"No one should be afraid that a thief will enter their home while they are sleeping to find their key fobs to steal their car, as is alleged in this case," Platkin said.

Police said one way to catch more car thieves is with automated license plate readers. New Jersey's attorney general was notified recently that more than $1 million in funding to buy more of those readers has been cut by the federal government.