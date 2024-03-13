Police: Burglars are targeting key fobs to steal high-end vehicles in New Jersey

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. - Police say the suspects in a string of home burglaries in New Jersey are looking to steal vehicles.

Saddle Brook Police said officers have responded to six burglaries in the township so far this year. Most of them took place between 2 a.m and 6 a.m.

In four of the cases, a high-end vehicle was stolen.

Investigators believe the suspects broke into the homes looking to locate key fobs for vehicles.

Saddle Brook Police are reminding residents to lock doors and vehicles.

Police say it's part of part of a trend across Bergen County, and they're working with several jurisdictions to help identify the suspects.