Police: Masked thieves hit Verona, N.J. house looking for car key fob

Police: Masked thieves attempt to steal key fob from home in Verona, N.J.

Police: Masked thieves attempt to steal key fob from home in Verona, N.J.

Police: Masked thieves attempt to steal key fob from home in Verona, N.J.

VERONA, N.J. -- There has been a troubling trend of key fobs stolen in Essex County.

A recent crime in Verona appears to fit the pattern. It happened on Oct. 1 at around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said a home security camera captured two masked suspects entering a house through an unlocked side door, adding they left with a small bag and then came back, took a backpack, and left again.

READ MORE: Security experts, police offer advice on how to prevent keyless car thefts

Police said they believe the suspects were looking for a key fob for the vehicle in the driveway, but didn't find it.

Both bags were later found left on the side of different streets in town.

CBS New York's Christine Sloan will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.