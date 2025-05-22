Heading to Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend? When will traffic be worse, and the best times to travel

The Memorial Day Weekend travel rush from Philadelphia and its suburbs to the Jersey Shore has begun, though it's not likely to pick up heavy volume tonight and Friday.

AAA expects more than 45 million Americans to travel over the holiday, most by car. Hundreds of thousands are expected to make their way down the shore for the holiday weekend.

Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of travel over the next five days. This year, AAA predicts more than 475,000 people from the Philadelphia region will be traveling, up 3% from last year, and 90% will venture by car.

"My family is a huge Sea Isle family," Tyler Kropp said. "We've already got three weeks this summer. I've been going down every year in my life."

When are the best times to travel to the Jersey Shore?

Unfortunately, the best time to head down the shore has already passed. AAA recommended that shoregoers begin their journey to the beach towns or vacation destinations anytime before noon today.

If you haven't left yet, it's best to wait until late at night. The worst travel times for today are from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to AAA.

For those who are stuck at work for another day, or not leaving until Friday, AAA recommends traveling anytime before 11 a.m. Friday. The worst headaches on the road will be from noon until 8 p.m. Friday, AAA says. The Egg Harbor Toll Plaza will be free for eastbound drivers from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Then, for the return trip home on Memorial Day, AAA says the best time to hit the road is before 2 p.m. The worst travel time on Monday is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AAA recommends drivers avoid peak travel times and check their battery, tires and fluids before leaving home.

How to get beach tags for the 2025 summer season in New Jersey

Don't forget if you're heading down the shore this weekend — or anytime this summer — you'll need a beach tag. While Memorial Day Weekend is here, many New Jersey shore towns are still offering early-bird beach tag prices for the entire summer season.

In some Jersey Shore towns, you can't get onto the beach without a tag. So, before you head down the shore, make sure to know the laws of the shore town you're going to and where you can buy your beach tag.

Nikki DeMentri Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.

