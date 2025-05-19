Businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey, getting ready for Memorial Day weekend

It is starting to feel like summertime at the Jersey Shore before Memorial Day weekend.

The boardwalk is starting to fill up, and people were even enjoying the water on Monday afternoon as businesses were getting ready for what's to come.

"In the summertime, we go through about a thousand pounds every single day," Martin Garvalov, the manager of Original Fudge Kitchen in Ocean City, said.

While the candy shop is open year-round, Memorial Day weekend kicks off their busiest time of year.

"We try and stock up on everything," Garvalov said.

It's a shared sentiment a few doors down at Shirt Shack. Employees were turning out merchandise ahead of the holiday weekend on Monday.

"We're getting ready, finding our bestsellers, making sure we have enough of those ready to go," Debbie Landi, the manager of Shirt Shack, said.

Landi is expecting big crowds over the holiday weekend.

"It's pretty big deal. You want to get off to a really good start," Landi said.

The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce expects 100,000 people to come over the Memorial Day weekend.

"A lot of businesses are open year-round," Michele Gillian, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. "We expect these big crowds, which really move the needle on making it as small businesses."

One thing out of their control — the weather. Mother Nature cooperating is key as businesses set themselves up for summer 2025.

"We can put all the ducks in order, but it's like location, location, location. It's called weather, weather, weather," Gillian said.