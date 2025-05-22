Will Memorial Day Weekend weather forecast call for umbrellas or sunglasses in Philadelphia region?

Rounds of rain Thursday; weather will clear up for Memorial Day Weekend

Rounds of rain Thursday; weather will clear up for Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer is finally upon us, and a record number of us will be heading out to enjoy the three-day Memorial Day Weekend. So, will you need umbrellas, sunglasses, or a combination of both?

Technically, we are still in spring. Meteorological summer begins June 1, and astrological summer starts on Friday, June 20, at 10:42 p.m. in Philadelphia.

This year's holiday weekend is on the early side and falls on May 24, 25 and 26. The normal high for all three days in Philadelphia is 77, and the normal low is 57.

Looking back at the 15 holiday weekend days over the past five years, eight have been dry and seven have been wet in Philadelphia.

2024 was a mixed bag of weather for Philadelphia, the Poconos, and the Jersey Shore.

Philadelphia: Saturday was dry, high of 88. Sunday was dry, high of 88. Monday was wet, high of 77.

Poconos: Saturday was wet, high of 78. Sunday was dry, high of 79. Sunday was wet, high of 69.

Jersey Shore: Saturday was dry, high was 73. Sunday was dry, high was 70. Sunday was wet with a high of 70.

This year's forecast is nothing like last year's. Don't expect any summer-like 80s. In fact, all three days will run below normal, ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

We are not alone this chilly weekend. According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the eastern half of the country will see below-average temperatures through next week while the west will be above average.

The good news is that it will be mainly dry three-day weather all weekend, with a few clouds drifting through Saturday and Monday. Sunday will be the nicest of the three days, with plenty of sunshine.

So, make sure to grab plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses and keep a sweatshirt, sweater, or light jacket handy for the chilly mornings and evenings.

Lastly, before heading out for a weekend of fun with family and friends, take a moment to remember all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. They are the reason for this holiday.