Shore towns in New Jersey selling beach tags for summer 2025. Here's how much they cost and where to get them

Before you tag yourself and your friends on your Instagram story with a picture from the beach, you might need a beach tag.

Though Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, many shore towns in New Jersey are still offering early-bird prices on beach tags that are valid for the entire 2025 summer season. There are other options available, including monthly, weekly and daily passes.

In some Jersey Shore locales, you can't get on the beach without one of these tags, also referred to as beach badges. In others, someone may come looking for it later and you'll want to be prepared. Some towns will require badges as soon as Memorial Day Weekend.

If you're looking for a free beach, there are plenty of options up and down the coast like the Wildwoods, Highlands, Corson's Inlet State Park, Strathmere and Atlantic City.

Here's a look at New Jersey's beach towns that will cost you and how to pay up. Where info was available, we've listed if the towns will require beach badges for Memorial Day Weekend.

Order a seasonal New Jersey beach tag online

Many Jersey Shore towns are partnering with Jersey Cape Tags to sell seasonal beach tags, valid through the summer. Here you can buy a seasonal tag with a credit or debit card and have the tag shipped to your home.

You can check out JerseyCapeTags.com or their Shopify store and see if your preferred beach destination is listed.

My Beach Mobile app

If you want to skip the mail and pay by check or cash, multiple towns are included on the My Beach Mobile app. You can download the app on your phone and purchase a variety of digital and physical beach badges there.

Get it on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Avalon

The time is ticking if you want a head-start on Avalon, New Jersey's pre-season beach tag price. Until May 31, 2025, a seasonal beach tag will cost you $35. On June 1, the price goes up to $40.

A daily beach tag costs $8 and a weekly tag is $17.

Avalon requires everyone 12 and older to have a beach tag.

Avalon and Stone Harbor reciprocate beach tags; in other words, one town's beach tag is good in the other.

You can buy tags of all varieties at the Beach Tag Booth next to Avalon Community Hall, and the Avalon Chamber of Commerce sells seasonal tags.

Asbury Park

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $70, $20 for seniors and kids 13-17. Free for kids 12 and under with adult supervision, active military and veterans.

Daily: $7 Monday through Friday; $10 on weekends and holidays

More information on CityofAsburyPark.com; purchase online on APBeachPasses.com.

Barnegat Light

Seasonal: passes are $12 for seniors; early-bird price is $40 before June 6; $50 after

Weekly: $25, valid Saturday through the following Friday

Daily: $10

Beach Haven

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $40 before May 31, $50 after

Weekly: $20

Daily: $10

More info on BeachHaven-NJ.gov. Passes are also available on the My Beach Mobile.

Belmar

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $80 (or $32 for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, with proof required at pickup)

Daily: $12.25 (includes processing fee). Must preorder at BelmarBeachBadges.com or text "Badges" to 844-984-4826.

Daily access is free for active duty military and veterans, and children 13 and under.

Where to go: Badges can be picked up at Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Avenue, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. For seasonal badges, you can pay $10 to have the badge shipped to you if you buy online, or a processing fee of $1-$2 if you pick them up.

Bradley Beach

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $90 for ages 16 and up, $35 for seniors and kids 13-15

Daily and weekly prices TBD.

Brick

Seasonal: $45

Daily: $10

Purchase at the township recreation office until June 9, or at Beach 1 or Beach 3.

Brigantine

Seasonal: $20 before May 31, $25 after. $10 for seniors 60-64. For ages 65 and up, you can get a free beach tag with a valid ID

Daily: $10

Weekly: $15

Cape May

Seasonal: $40

Daily: $10

3 consecutive days: $20

Weekly: $25 (weeks run Saturday to Saturday)

Commercial: $125

Details on where to purchase on CapeMayCity.com.

Cape May Point

Seasonal: $40 before May 31, $50 after

Daily: $10

Weekly: $25

Commercial: $100

Details on where to pick up purchased beach tags are available at CapeMayPoint.org. Kids 12 and under are free.

Lavallette

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $60 until May 31, $65 after

Weekly: $35

Daily: $13.

No cost for children 12 years old and under, or veterans and active duty military with proof.

Badges are on sale at the Lavallette Municipal Building through May 22. On Friday, May 23, the badge office opens at 2001 Baltimore Avenue. More information on Lavallette.org.

Long Beach Township

Beach tags required for MDW? | No

Season starts: June 14

Seasonal: $40, $5 for seniors with proof of age, free for life for veterans with proof of service. Starting June 16, the regular price increases to $50.

Weekly: $20

Daily: $10

More details on where to buy are on the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol website.

Longport

Seasonal: $20, $10 for seniors

After June 6, seasonal price increases to $35, or $15 for seniors. You can pay via the mail-in form and a check and allow multiple days for the form to be processed.

Weekly: $15

Daily: $5

You can buy daily and weekly tags from beach attendants.

Margate

Seasonal: $20 after June 1; $10 before. $3.50 for seniors

Weekly: $10

Harvey Cedars

Beach tags required for MDW? | No

Season starts: June 15

Seasonal: $40 through June 15; $50 after. $12 for seniors with proof of age

Weekly: $20

Daily: $7, free for active military and their families with a valid military ID card. Free for veterans with proof of honorable discharge.

Ocean City

Beach tags required for MDW? | No

Season starts: June 7

Seasonal: $30

Weekly: $20, available when season starts

Daily: $10, available when season starts

Point Pleasant

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes, and wristbands too

Seasonal: $130 for full season; $95 for half season or seniors

Daily: $14 on weekdays, $15 on weekends for anyone 12 and up; $11 for chairs, $12 for umbrellas

Sea Isle City

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $30

Weekly: $15

Daily: $10

Surf City

Season starts: June 1

Seasonal: $40 through May 31; $50 after

Weekly: $20

Daily: $10

Stone Harbor

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $35 before May 31; $40 after

Weekly: $17

Daily: $8

Stone Harbor beach tags are also good in Avalon.

Ventnor

Beach tags required for MDW? | Yes

Seasonal: $10 before June 1, $3.50 for seniors. $20 June 1 and after.

Visit VentnorCity.org for more information.