Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A big misconception is that Memorial Day is just about going to the beach with your family or barbecuing. The federal holiday is truly about honoring those who died in military service for the country.

Memorial Day was first recognized as Decoration Day and towns across the country would honor those who died in the Civil War. In the 1860s women would decorate graves for fallen veterans. However, whoever created the idea still remains a mystery.

Michigan was the first state to recognize the holiday in 1871. It wasn't until the 19th century the name "Memorial Day" was finalized. In 1968, Congress passed the National Holiday Act, which moved the holiday from May 30th to the last Monday in May.

To honor those lost many Americans visit local military cemeteries, volunteer at various organizations, or donate to an important cause.

Additionally, Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start of summer and people spend time with loved ones and friends.

AAA predicts that Memorial Day will be very busy this year, and thousands of Philadelphians are planning on traveling by plane or car.

There are various things to do in the Philadelphia region from heading down the shore to cooking out in the backyard.

Plenty of options to honor and celebrate the holiday.