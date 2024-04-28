Philadelphia Eagles draft grades for the 2024 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles drafted nine new players in the 2024 NFL draft as general manager Howie Roseman wheeled and dealed his way up and down the draft board to add to his 2025 stockpile.

And that wasn't all the Eagles did over the three-day event. The team agreed to a three-year contract extension with wideout A.J. Brown right before the first round.

Below are grades for each pick the Eagles made in the 2024 NFL draft.

Round 1, Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Heading into the draft, the Eagles desperately needed to add young talent to its secondary, and they accomplished that by adding arguably the best cornerback in the draft by selecting Quinyon Mitchell out of the University of Toledo.

The Birds stayed put at No. 22 in the draft and benefitted from the number of offensive players taken in the first round to make Mitchell the team's first cornerback selection in the first round since 2002.

Instead of going with a player from a Power 5 school as they have in previous years, the Eagles selected Mitchell, who played in the Mid-American Conference at Toledo. The Eagles picked Mitchell over the other top cornerback in the draft, University of Alabama's Terrion Arnold, who was selected two picks later by the Detroit Lions.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL) Jeff Lewis / AP

Mitchell and Arnold's careers will be tied together throughout their careers, but Mitchell should challenge Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for the starting job in Week 1.

In Mitchell, the Eagles are getting a player with a "gumbo of traits" who set Toledo's record for pass breakups all-time.

Grade: B+

Round 2, Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was a target for the Birds at No. 22 in the draft, but he kept falling down the board on Day 2, which led the Eagles to trade up and select him at 40th overall in the second round.

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 11: Iowa Hawkeyes left cornerback Cooper DeJean (3) as seen during a college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 11, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DeJean, a first-round talent, didn't allow a touchdown on 374 coverage snaps last season and can play cornerback and safety. Like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DeJean is another chess piece new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can use against opposing offenses.

DeJean and Mitchell should become young cornerstones in Philadelphia's secondary for years to come.

Grade: A+

Round 3, Houston Christian University edge rusher Jalyx Hunt

Houston Christian University edge rusher Jalyx Hunt oozes with potential if he ends up panning out for the Eagles.

Hunt, the 2023 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is a former safety who will need to develop if he wants to be a productive edge rusher at the next level.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 29: Jalyx Hunt #DL34 of Houston Christian runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said during the draft Hunt was one of Fangio's "favorite players" in the draft, but the Eagles needed pass rushing help in 2024 after losing Pro Bowler Haason Reddick. Hunt likely won't be helping the Birds much this season.

Grade: C

Round 4, Clemson RB Will Shipley

The Eagles addressed the running back position in the draft by adding Clemson running back Will Shipley.

Shipley had a productive collegiate career and rushed for 2,748 yards, 31 touchdowns and became the 10th player in program history to record 4,000 career all-purpose yards.

Shipley appears to be a solid compliment to new Birds running back Saquon Barkley and will compete with tailback Kenny Gainwell for playing time. Shipley can also contribute to special teams.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 25: Will Shipley #1 of the Clemson Tigers walks off the field after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

Shipley is coming off a knee injury in Clemson's bowl game but told reporters he's been cleared.

The Eagles have a spotty track record of drafting Day 3 running backs, and there were other tailbacks like Ray Davis on the board when they selected Shipley.

Grade: C

Round 5, Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith

With Quez Watkins and Olamide Zacchaeus not returning to Philly in the offseason, the Eagles addressed the slot wideout position by selecting Ainias Smith in the fifth round out of Texas A&M.

Smith earned First-Team All-SEC honors last season and led the team in receiving. He can also contribute in the return game on special teams and as a gadget player.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) warms up before the football game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 18, 2023 in College Station, Texas. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CBS Sports had Smith's pro-comp as Houston Texans wideout Tank Dell, and if that happens, the Eagles will be more than satisfied with their fifth-round pick.

Grade: B

Round 5, Clemon LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Eagles made a legacy pick in the fifth round by adding Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter.

Trotter Jr., a St. Joseph's Prep product, addresses a need for the Birds and earned Second-Team Associated Press All-American honors in back-to-back seasons at Clemson.

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 18: Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) reacts after making a tackle on defense during a college football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trotter Jr. is undersized, similar to Birds linebacker Nakobe Dean, but his football instincts will help him make an impact for the Birds on defense this upcoming season.

Grade: A

Round 5, Michigan guard Trevor Keegan

It took the Eagles until Day 3 of the draft to address the offensive line when they selected guard Trevor Keegan out of Michigan with the 172nd overall pick.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 16: Trevor Keegan #77 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

Keegan, a team captain on the national champion Michigan team and three-year starter, will be a project for Stoutland to develop. The Birds have a good track record of being able to turn offensive linemen into contributors late in the draft.

Grade: B

Round 6, Florida State University WR Johnny Wilson

The Eagles selected their second wideout of the draft by adding Johnny Wilson out of FSU.

Wilson is a monster of a receiver at 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs 231 pounds. He ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver Johnny Wilson #14 of the Florida State Seminoles attempts to catch a pass in front of cornerback Mansoor Delane #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies and safety Jalen Stroman #26 of the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 07, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. Michael Chang / Getty Images

Wilson is raw but is well worth taking a stab at in the late rounds due to his tremendous upside. Maybe they eventually try and move him to tight end? Time will tell.

Grade: B+

Round 6, North Carolina State University C Dylan McMahon

Thirteen years after taking Jason Kelce in the sixth round, the Eagles selected another center, Dylan McMahon, out of NC State.

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Dylan McMahon (54) blocks during the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

McMahon started 11 games last season for NC State and will be another project for Stoutland.

Grade: B