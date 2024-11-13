How Eagles rookie Jalyx Hunt carved himself expanded role in Vic Fangio's defense

Jalyx Hunt never had a conversion with Vic Fangio. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator never told the rookie pass rusher more snaps were coming his way.

"Vic just tells you be prepared," Hunt said. "That's how I feel our whole defense is, and that's why people are able to step in flawlessly."

Hunt earned the 25 snaps he played in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, a product of improving in practice and Bryce Huff's hand/wrist injury playing a factor. The Eagles were prepared for the transition to move Hunt up the depth chart, which wasn't expected when they drafted the converted safety and linebacker from Houston Christian in the third round of this year's draft.

"I watched a couple of my snaps from training camp, rookie minicamp not too long ago, all the way up until now," Hunt said. "Just look more crisp. I credit that to my room just carrying myself professionally and learning how to move professionally."

Hunt's progress this season ended up on the box score this week. Hunt didn't record any pressures or sacks against Dallas, but he did have a batted pass in the second quarter, a Cooper Rush throw intended for CeeDee Lamb. Hunt even thought Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean would come down with the interception.

"A lot of this league I'm finding out is who can make the faster decision, then go get it," Hunt said. "So I've gotten my decision-making down, my speed down."

Part of Hunt's maturation was figuring out how to play fast without thinking as much. Thanks to veterans like Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat helping him out, there was a way to improve on both.

"You want to do as good as you can but you get so many reps in the league, it's not like in college," Hunt said. "So you get so many reps. Mess up one rep, you see, go back, you check, you reevaluate what you need to do and you're able to come back in the next time and move fast."

Hunt is likely to see more snaps going forward. The 25 snaps he earned Sunday were no accident, especially since 16 of them came in the first half. Hunt only played 17 snaps on the season leading into Sunday.

"I think it was expected," Hunt said. "So, like, I'm saying, nothing, nothing dropped off. So I was able to go in on some first and second downs, hold the edge, protect the run and let my boys come rush off the edge while I still build up my bag a little bit."