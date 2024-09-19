Mental health resources in the social media age - A Breaking the Stigma special

NEW YORK - Evidence is emerging about the detrimental effects of social media, particularly for young people, from overuse, and harmful and addictive messaging.

There are currently strong pushes for regulation, especially as it pertains to kids. For example, in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor David Banks are pursuing a cell phone ban in schools.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the SAFE For Kids Act (Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation) to combat addictive social media feeds.

The U.S. Surgeon General has called for warning labels on social media, and finally, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a kids online safety bill that has been sent to the House for approval.

"We have seen the damage being on social media does to people of all age groups," tech expert and Digimentors CEO Sree Sreenivasan said. "It's affecting our ability to see beyond what's on the screen, to see what is meaningful in life."

"Every age group, whether it's preteen or teen, who use social media, more are reporting more symptoms of anxiety, depression, and worrying as a whole," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

"It can be something that can improve life, obviously... but it can also be something like everything else, where if used too much... it can make mental health worse," said Dr. Justin Kei, psychiatrist and director of outpatient mental health at Hackensack Medical Center.

"There is no world in which we're gonna get rid of social media. It's a part of our reality. It's about incorporating it into our lives in safer ways," Vasan said.

Watch our full special in the video player above, and check out these links for additional resources: