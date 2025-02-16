How Philadelphia Eagles' Jalyx Hunt turned his Super Bowl LIX fine into a positive

The NFL fining Eagles outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt in Super Bowl LIX led to Rob McElhenney donating thousands of dollars to a cause that helps Philadelphia high school students.

The NFL fined Hunt $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his "bow-and-arrow" sack celebration after the rookie took down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Eagles dominated Kansas City in last week's Super Bowl, 40-22, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

McElhenney, a Philly native known for creating "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," offered to cover the fine, but Hunt said he'll pay it. The Super Bowl champ had another idea, though.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by Jalyx Hunt #58 and Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Getty Images

Hunt suggested McElhenney and others to donate money to a cause organized by Barbers Who Care, a group supporting underserved and marginalized communities, that helps Boys' Latin of Philadelphia High School students go on college tours. McElhenney donated $5,690 — the full amount of Hunt's fine — and he wasn't the only Birds fan to donate. Plenty of donations poured in on the page with "Go Birds" in the comments.

As of this writing, the page has raised at least $19,243, which is 96% of the $20,000 goal.

Hunt, who had two tackles, including his half a sack, and a quarterback hit, and the rest of the Eagles celebrated the Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs with a parade that started in South Philly and ended at the Art Museum.

Hunt and Philadelphia's defensive line sacked Mahomes six times to help the Birds win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.