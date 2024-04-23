Philadelphia Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after serving suspension for gambling

Demand spikes for the "New Heights" hat Taylor Swift wore at Coachella

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The NFL on Tuesday reinstated Isaiah Rodgers Sr. after the Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback was suspended for violating the league's gambling policy, according to CBS Sports. Rodgers can participate in all team activities effective immediately.

The Eagles signed Rodgers last August two months after the Indianapolis Colts waived him on the day he was suspended. Philadelphia then placed him on the reserve/suspended list.

Rodgers was suspended last June for gambling. In February of this year, Rodgers told ESPN that bets placed from his account were made for other people. The bets included wagers on the Colts when he was with Indianapolis.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers posted on X after his suspension in June 2023. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about.

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Rodgers was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Massachusetts.

In 2022, Rodgers had an 82.1 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking him as one of the better corners in the NFL.

In 45 career games, Rodgers has three interceptions and 10 pass deflections.