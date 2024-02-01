Eagles' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. says bets that led to his NFL suspension were for others, not himself

(AP) — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. says bets placed from his account, including wagers on his own team, that led to him being suspended indefinitely by the NFL last year were made for other people.

Rodgers, then with the Indianapolis Colts, was suspended last June for violating the league's gambling policy. He was waived by the Colts that same day. Rodgers, signed by the Eagles in August and placed on the reserve/suspended list, is eligible to apply for reinstatement by the NFL after the Super Bowl.

Rodgers told ESPN in his first interview since his suspension that he made wagers from his online sports gambling account for people who lived in Florida. He declined to identify for whom he made wagers, citing legal reasons.

"Just trying to help friends and family out," Rodgers said for a segment on ESPN's "Outside The Lines" about sports betting. "Just knowing that it wasn't legal at the time in Florida and it was in Indiana."

The NFL determined Rodgers committed several violations, including placing bets from the Colts' facility and wagering on his own team.

The 26-year-old Rodgers added he "knew the rules" and understood he should not have placed the bets, "and I got to take what comes with it."

Rodgers told ESPN he placed more than 100 bets during a period of five to six months, but hadn't previously gambled. He called the suspension in many ways "a blessing" in that he was able to spend more time with his family, including his two young children, and friends.

"That's going to be the hardest part, especially with my son, with him having my exact same name," Rodgers said. "He might just Google his name for fun like I used to do as a kid and knowing what I've been through, the negativity that comes with me will pop up under his name."

Rodgers, a native of Tampa, Florida, was a sixth-round pick by the Colts out of UMass in 2020. He has three career interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a kickoff return for a touchdown.