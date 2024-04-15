Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith agree to 3-year contract extension

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday exercised DeVonta Smith's fifth-year option and agreed to a three-year contract extension with the wide receiver.

The Eagles did not release the contract's financials, but according to NFL Media, the extension is for three years, $75 million and $51 million guaranteed. The extension will pay Smith about $25 million per season.

Smith will be an Eagle through at least the 2028 season.

Smith was drafted 10th overall in 2021 after the Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys.

In his first three seasons, the University of Alabama product has 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

