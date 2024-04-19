Watch CBS News
Jalen Hurts donates $200K to 10 Philadelphia school district schools for air conditioning units

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Football season is months away, but Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did something cool this week by making a donation that will help ensure Philly kids can learn in cool and safe environments. 

Hurts on Friday donated $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia to purchase air conditioning units for 10 schools. 

The list of schools includes Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks and T. Roosevelt.

District schools have had to dismiss early in the past because of extreme heat, and heat waves are getting more frequent. 

Hot classrooms make it harder for kids to learn and can result in lower test scores, research shows. One report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that without air conditioning, "each 1-degree increase in average school year temperature is associated with a 1% decline in the amount learned during the school year."

