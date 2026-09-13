How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders today for NFL Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin the 2026 season today in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

Last season, the Eagles fell short of expectations after winning Super Bowl LIX, and an early playoff exit vs. the San Francisco 49ers brought plenty of changes.

The team traded away star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Sean Mannion replaced Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator. And longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland stepped away after 13 seasons.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know about the Eagles' regular-season opener.

How can you watch the Eagles-Commanders game on cable?

The Eagles-Commanders Week 1 matchup will air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as the sideline reporters.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Commanders game?

The Eagles-Commanders game can be streamed with a FOX One subscription or other services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Fans out of market can stream the game via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese, who is entering his 50th year as the voice of the Birds, and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Commanders game start?

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:25 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Commanders game?

The Eagles are 5.5-point betting favorites vs. Washington.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Commanders

All eyes will be on the Eagles' new offense with Mannion, the first-year coordinator, calling plays. Jalen Hurts has had different offensive coordinators going back to his college days, but this is the most drastic change of his NFL career. Mannion has a background in the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay systems, which means Philadelphia's offense will feature more under center, play action, motion and throws over the middle of the field. The new offense will likely define the Eagles' season. How healthy will the Eagles' offensive line be in the 2026 season? After Philadelphia's offensive line paved the way for Saquon Barkley Landon Dickerson Lane Johnson Eagles' offensive line has spoken highly Did the Eagles do enough at wide receiver to replace Brown? The 2026 season will be DeVonta Smith's first year at the team's No. 1 wideout after Brown was traded to the New England Patriots. For years, Smith has played second fiddle to Brown, but there's now a pathway for him to have a career year. The Birds made several moves in the offseason to fill the rest of the receiving depth chart. They traded for Dontayvion Wicks Makai Lemon Hollywood Brown Elijah Moore

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?