Kevin Patullo fired after one season as Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator

The Kevin Patullo era is over in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced Tuesday that they've fired the offensive coordinator, two days after the Birds' lackluster performance and loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today to discuss the decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement. "He has been integral to this team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

For many in Philadelphia, there's likely no love lost with Patullo's firing. The entire Eagles season was marred by offensive struggles and what fans and pundits considered questionable play calling. Even as the "fire Patullo" chants grew louder in November, head coach Nick Sirianni stood by his OC.

"It's never about just one person," Sirianni said after Philadelphia's 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 13. "I have confidence in the entire group. I know it will keep coming back to Kevin. If I thought it was one thing, then you make those changes. Obviously, it's a lot of different things. I don't think it is Kevin."

Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator last February, not long after Kellen Moore left to take the head coaching job in New Orleans.

Patullo was hired as part of head coach Nick Sirianni's original staff in 2021 as the team's passing game coordinator, and in 2023, had "associate head coach" added to his title. Both Patullo and Sirianni were on the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff prior to coming to Philadelphia.