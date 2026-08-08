Lane Johnson says 2026 likely his last season in NFL after over a decade as Philadelphia Eagles right tackle

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson says this will likely be his last season in the NFL.

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire pro career with the Birds. The 36-year-old missed a few days of training camp for personal reasons not related to an injury and returned Friday.

"You can't play forever," he said during a press conference Saturday. "Not everybody can do what LeBron James is doing. ... All the support, all the love here, and yeah man, I plan on having a really good last year."

Johnson says his children are getting older and his parents are dealing with health issues. In the past year, he's talked about retirement with his family, including his kids, he said.

"Those priorities away from football are starting to merge, not that I don't enjoy it [here], I love everything about this game, but that's kind of where I'm at," he said.

His oldest child turns 13 in a few days.

"It's hard to get time back, especially those years, I feel like are very pivotal," Johnson said.

For now, Johnson says his focus is still with the Eagles, and he's working on getting in regular-season form. Johnson says he can still be a premier tackle in the NFL.

The Eagles drafted Johnson out of Oklahoma fourth overall in 2013 and he started that season at right tackle. He has regularly been ranked among the top offensive linemen in the league over his 13-year career.