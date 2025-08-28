Eagles announce Kelly Green jersey games for 2025 season. They're all against NFC East rivals.

The Philadelphia Eagles' fan-favorite Kelly Green jerseys will be a divisional affair in 2025.

The Birds on Thursday announced three Kelly Green games for this season, all against NFC East opponents.

The Super Bowl LIX champions will wear the throwback jerseys against the New York Giants in Week 8 (Oct. 26, 1 p.m.), in Dallas against the Cowboys in Week 12 (Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m.) and against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 (date and time TBD).

This will be the first time the Eagles wear the jerseys three times in the season since they brought them back in 2023.

The Eagles are 4-0 and have outscored opponents, 138-81, in four games wearing the jerseys since bringing them back.

Saquon Barkley's hurdle of Jacksonville Jaguars defender Jarrian Jones last season came in the Kelly Greens. That image is now prominently featured on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 26.

With Jalen Hurts in the concussion protocol, Kenny Pickett started against the Cowboys in Week 17, the team's second Kelly Green game last season. Pickett played through broken ribs and eventually left the game, being replaced by the "Mormon Missile" Tanner McKee. McKee was 3 for 4 for 54 yards and his first two career passing touchdowns in relief. The Birds won easily, 41-7.

Football season is back. The Eagles released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, then claimed offensive lineman Willie Lampkin off waivers and announced their practice squad on Wednesday.

The Eagles begin their defense of Super Bowl LIX next Thursday at home against the Cowboys.