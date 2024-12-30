After playing with broken ribs, Eagles' Kenny Pickett compared to Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Plenty of Philadelphia Eagles players were adamant that Kenny Pickett played well when filling in for Jalen Hurts in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. If DeVonta Smith catches a third-down pass, the narrative completely changes.

The Eagles were preparing Pickett to start against the Dallas Cowboys, knowing Hurts wouldn't pass concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game. Pickett would get his chance to show he can be a starting quarterback again with a full week's preparation, not running an offense designed for Hurts and filling in at the last minute.

The narrative changed outside the NovaCare Complex when the game plan was tailored to Pickett's strengths. Inside the Eagles' practice facility, the story was different.

"We know Kenny's a baller," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "He came in and did what he was supposed to do. I was happy for him. But he did exactly what he needed to do. He gave us a chance last week to win (too)."

Pickett did more than play well in the Eagles' 41-7 victory over the Cowboys. He played exceptionally. He finished 10 of 15 for 143 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 119.6 passer rating, including a rushing touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, center, gets his helmet put back on by offensive tackle Jordan Mailata after Pickett scored on a "Tush Push" keeper against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

From the second quarter on, Pickett was 9 of 12 for 138 yards with a touchdown and a 140.3 passer rating.

This was with broken ribs he suffered in last week's loss to the Commanders. Pickett practiced with the broken ribs all week and played two-and-a-half quarters with the injury before aggravating his condition late in the third quarter. The Eagles were up 24-7 and had the game in hand, so there was no reason for Pickett to reenter the game.

"He was amazing," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. "People always forget that Kenny was a starting quarterback in this league and won a lot of games over there in Pittsburgh. We expect him to do great things, and he did that tonight. He let y'all know he's still here."

Not only did Pickett play through the broken ribs, but he also converted two of the Eagles' famous "tush push" plays with his condition worsening. One was for a first down, and the other for a touchdown.

"The last person I've seen do stuff like that was [Matthew] Stafford," Slay said. "He played through real bad injuries [in Detroit] and was still making plays. To see that dude come out here like that just shows how tough he is and how much he cares about this team. He put us in a great position to win, and we appreciate that."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, pushes against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson, right, and linebacker Micah Parsons, top, while scoring on a "Tush Push" keeper during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Pickett, a former first-round pick by the Steelers, was cast aside after two years in Pittsburgh. The Eagles gave up a 2024 third-round pick to have a cost-efficient backup to Hurts that could win a football game if Hurts suffered an injury.

That day was Sunday, and Pickett did what the job entailed. It was good enough for Pickett and sufficient to prove to the Eagles they were right to acquire him.

"I just wanted to come in and do my part, man," Pickett said. "I said to the quarterbacks on our way out in the tunnel before warm-ups, just win at all costs. That's it. That's all I care about. All I wanted to accomplish today was to get the win, for the team, for the city. Keep the momentum going that we've had, a really good season so far. I wanted to keep that going. I just wanted to do my part."