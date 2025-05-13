Philadelphia Eagles 2025 season schedule: See which games have been announced so far

On the heels of their Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to fly into a new NFL season.

Full 2025-26 season schedules will be released on Wednesday, May 14, but so far, Eagles fans already have a handful of game days to look forward to, at least two of which are in prime time.

The Birds will open the NFL regular season against their NFC East division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4. The reigning Super Bowl champions will also hoist their second championship banner that night.

Here's a look at which Eagles games have been announced so far.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 schedule

WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9

Lincoln Financial Field

WEEK 2: TBD

WEEK 3: TBD

WEEK 4: TBD

WEEK 5: TBD

WEEK 6: TBD

WEEK 7: TBD

WEEK 8: TBD

WEEK 9: TBD

WEEK 10: at Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11

Lambeau Field

WEEK 11: TBD

WEEK 12: TBD

WEEK 13: Chicago Bears

Date and time: TBD

Lincoln Financial Field

WEEK 14: TBD

WEEK 15: TBD

WEEK 16: Washington Commanders

Date and time: TBD

Northwest Stadium