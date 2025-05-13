Philadelphia Eagles 2025 season schedule: See which games have been announced so far
On the heels of their Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to fly into a new NFL season.
Full 2025-26 season schedules will be released on Wednesday, May 14, but so far, Eagles fans already have a handful of game days to look forward to, at least two of which are in prime time.
The Birds will open the NFL regular season against their NFC East division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4. The reigning Super Bowl champions will also hoist their second championship banner that night.
Here's a look at which Eagles games have been announced so far.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys
- 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9
- Lincoln Financial Field
WEEK 2: TBD
WEEK 3: TBD
WEEK 4: TBD
WEEK 5: TBD
WEEK 6: TBD
WEEK 7: TBD
WEEK 8: TBD
WEEK 9: TBD
WEEK 10: at Green Bay Packers
- 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11
- Lambeau Field
WEEK 11: TBD
WEEK 12: TBD
WEEK 13: Chicago Bears
- Date and time: TBD
- Lincoln Financial Field
WEEK 14: TBD
WEEK 15: TBD
WEEK 16: Washington Commanders
- Date and time: TBD
- Northwest Stadium