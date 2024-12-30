"Mormon Missile" Tanner McKee shows NFL what Eagles teammates already knew

If you asked any player in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room about Tanner McKee, they would tell you about his ability to play quarterback.

After two years of watching him in practice, the Eagles knew how good McKee was. So when McKee got to play in a regular season game for the first time, they weren't surprised at the result.

"So, what about the Mormon Missile, man?" Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "Secret's out."

McKee entered the game in the third quarter in relief of Kenny Pickett, who left Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys with broken ribs (an injury he had the whole week leading up to the game).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee celebrates his touchdown with head coach Nick Sirianni during the Birds' NFC East-clinching win over the Dallas Cowboys. Getty Images

McKee completed three of four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in his three series, leading the Eagles to those two touchdowns in his first two series. He's the first quarterback since 1936 to throw two touchdown passes in five or fewer attempts in his first career game.

A 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, McKee finally had the opportunity to show people outside the NovaCare Complex what the Eagles already knew. He can play quarterback in the NFL.

"It's surreal," McKee said. "You grow up dreaming of playing college football and then someday in the NFL. So to actually play in the NFL, play with these guys, throw a touchdown pass, win a game, it is surreal. It's awesome."

McKee shares the same section of the locker room with Jalen Hurts and Pickett. All three quarterbacks work throughout the week in practice and go through the same meetings to prepare for that week's opponent.

McKee wasn't thrust into the spotlight until Friday when he took most of the first-team reps in practice as Hurts was sidelined (concussion) and Pickett was dealing with his broken ribs.

The Eagles wanted to ensure McKee was ready in case he had to enter the game for Pickett.

"That was awesome. I'm so happy for Tanner," Pickett said. "He's a great guy. Being in the quarterback room, you spend so much time together. We watched a lot of tape together on the opponent for whatever week it is. In the meetings and on the field, and in the weight room. So happy for him, and he does everything right. A special day for everybody in that locker room."

The only thing that went wrong for McKee on Sunday was his first touchdown pass, as A.J. Brown hurled the ball into the stands after the touchdown reception. Not knowing what he did right away, Brown got the ball back from the fan who caught it — in exchange for a jersey.

"He's like, 'I'm sorry, bro. I got the ball back," McKee smiled. "So he's good. He made a great play and a great catch."

What will McKee do with that ball? He has a plan for it.

"I don't know yet," McKee said. "We have a little stand in our little living room space. I might put it up there for now."