Philadelphia Eagles claim Willie Lampkin off waivers in flurry of roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday claimed undrafted interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin IV off waivers in a flurry of roster moves one day after releasing their initial 53-man roster. Lampkin was waived with an injury designation Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles also re-signed long snapper Charley Hughlett, waived offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and safety Tristin McCollum and signed quarterback Kyle McCord and 13 other players to their practice squad.

Lampkin went undrafted in April's NFL draft out of the University of North Carolina. In college, he was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection, and he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 290 pounds, Lampkin injured his ankle and knee in the Rams' second preseason game. Lampkin was reportedly having a strong training camp with Los Angeles before the injury.

Lampkin played mostly guard in college but was at center with the Rams.

In his pre-draft write-up, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote that Lampkin has "NFL-caliber talent."

"When it comes to the three phases of a run block (positioning/sustain/finish), Lampkin has the best tape I've studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft. He's tremendously quick and athletic to beat defenders to the spot laterally or to climb and connect in space," Zierlein wrote. "He plays with excellent hand placement, leverage and footwork to sustain blocks. He uses that stickiness to finish blocks, too. He's sound in pass protection but will give way to size and length from time to time."

Kyle McCord, Kenyon Green on Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles on Wednesday also named 14 players to their practice squad, including quarterback Kyle McCord, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, outside linebacker Patrick Johnson and cornerback Eli Ricks.

Here is the Birds' full practice squad:

QB Kyle McCord

WR Elijah Cooks

WR Terrace Marshall

TE E.J. Jenkins

TE Cameron Latu

OT Hollin Pierce

G Kenyon Green

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland

LB Chance Campbell

CB Brandon Johnson

CB Parry Nickerson

CB Eli Ricks

S Andre Sam