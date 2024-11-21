Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle spin move added in Madden 25 update

Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle move over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 isn't on a statue like the Philly Special (yet), but it's quickly become one of the most-talked-about Eagles plays of the year.

In case you missed it – or just want to hear about it again – the Eagles running back caught a pass in the second quarter of the Nov. 3 game and spun around linebacker Devin Lloyd. Then, with his back to approaching defender Jarrian Jones, Barkley jumped several feet in the air as Jones passed by underneath. Then Barkley spun back around and came to the ground with the football securely in hand.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

The crowd went absolutely crazy, as did Birds fans online.

Now, anyone who plays as the Eagles in the video game Madden 25 will be able to recreate the move to break away from the opposing teams' unwitting defenders.

Electronic Arts, which developed Madden 25 through its division EA Sports, announced a slew of updates added to the game Wednesday, including the spin hurdle move.

The move, which the developers called "creatively extraterrestrial," will only be available while the player-controlled team possesses the ball and Barkley is carrying it. The player can do the spin hurdle move when a defender is coming from a 45-degree angle at close range – then the player must press the hurdle button at the right time.

A video of the move was shared on the Madden Instagram account (and Barkley put it on his Instagram story).

Head coach Nick Sirianni heaped praise on Barkley's athleticism in a news conference after the game.

"Saquon's play...what I think is so cool is there's going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia...trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play backyard football or peewee football," Sirianni said.

"They ain't going to be able to make it, cause I think he's the only one in the world that could do that," he added.

We're still waiting for Madden developers to add the special Donovan McNabb taunt that lets you pick up the phone on the opponent's sideline.

Madden 25 is available on Xbox, PlayStation and Windows.